One of the companies I always saw as overvalued in the last few years was Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). My last three articles were rated with a “Sell” rating, and we can argue that my bearish ratings were rather wrong, as
Rollins Is Still Trading For Almost 50 Times Earnings
Summary
- Rollins, Inc. remains overvalued despite solid earnings growth and a recession-proof business model, trading at high valuation multiples that are difficult to justify.
- Recent quarterly results show stable growth with a 9% YoY revenue increase and a 15.7% rise in free cash flow, highlighting operational strength.
- Rollins has a wide economic moat with consistent high margins and RoIC, but requires high-growth rates to be fairly valued.
- Despite its strengths, Rollins is not a bargain, and high-growth rates are necessary for it to be considered fairly valued.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.