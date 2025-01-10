Rollins Is Still Trading For Almost 50 Times Earnings

Summary

  • Rollins, Inc. remains overvalued despite solid earnings growth and a recession-proof business model, trading at high valuation multiples that are difficult to justify.
  • Recent quarterly results show stable growth with a 9% YoY revenue increase and a 15.7% rise in free cash flow, highlighting operational strength.
  • Rollins has a wide economic moat with consistent high margins and RoIC, but requires high-growth rates to be fairly valued.
  • Despite its strengths, Rollins is not a bargain, and high-growth rates are necessary for it to be considered fairly valued.

One of the companies I always saw as overvalued in the last few years was Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). My last three articles were rated with a “Sell” rating, and we can argue that my bearish ratings were rather wrong, as

My analysis is focused on high-quality companies, that can outperform the market over the long-run due to a competitive advantage (economic moat) and high levels of defensibility. Focused on European and North American companies, but without constraints regarding market capitalization (from large cap to small cap companies).My academic background is in sociology and I hold a Master’s Degree in Sociology (with main emphasis on organizational and economic sociology) and a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology and History.

