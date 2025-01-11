As the stock market begins 2025 on choppy trading patterns, investors continue to be hard-pressed to find true value stocks that can surmount a broader market downturn. YETI (NYSE:YETI), in my view, is
YETI: Great Buy Amid International Growth And Supply Chain Expansion
Summary
- Shares of YETI have declined ~20% over the past year, presenting a great buying opportunity at ~13x forward P/E.
- The company is achieving international sales growth of over >30%, while also extending its product lines into new categories like cookware that are expected to boost TAM by $10 billion.
- Concerns over tariff exposure are mitigated by YETI's strategic shift in Drinkware production outside of China, aiming for 50% by the end of 2025.
- The company has also announced $100 million in new buybacks (3% of current market cap), well supported by the $200 million of net cash on its books.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of YETI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.