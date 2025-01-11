AMD: An Attractive Valuation Despite AI Skepticism
Summary
- The key to AMD's success has been a well-defined product roadmap and timely execution, particularly with the Ryzen and EPYC processor lines.
- AMD's MI300x AI hardware initially boosted investor optimism but failed to meet practical performance expectations, causing stock retreat and highlighting software development challenges.
- Despite concerns surrounding AI growth, AMD’s valuation remains reasonable relative to its historical averages and peer comparisons, meaning it doesn’t require outsized AI revenue expansion to justify its current share.
- Market sentiment is currently at a low, raising the likelihood of positive surprises in 2025 as AMD’s core segments continue to recover.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA, AMD, AVGO, MRVL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.