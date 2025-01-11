Today's December private sector jobs report beat expectations (223K vs. 140K) and that supposedly triggered a sharp, negative response from the bond market. Interest rates are now priced to only one more cut in the Federal funds rate for the rest of this
Tariff Fears Trump Modest Jobs Growth
Summary
- Today's December private sector jobs report beat expectations (223K vs. 140K) and that supposedly triggered a sharp, negative response from the bond market.
- The rationale for today's sharply higher rates and slumping stock market has weak underpinnings: the mistaken belief that tariffs will boost inflation and thus require tighter-than-expected Fed monetary policy.
- At best, jobs currently might be growing at a 1.3% annual rate, which is marginally lower than the 1.4% annualized rate that has prevailed over the past 30 years.
Scott Grannis was Chief Economist from 1989 to 2007 at Western Asset Management Company, a Pasadena-based manager of fixed-income funds for institutional investors around the globe. He was a member of Western's Investment Strategy Committee, was responsible for developing the firm's domestic and international outlook, and provided consultation and advice on investment and asset allocation strategies to CFOs, Treasurers, and pension fund managers. He specialized in analysis of Federal Reserve policy and interest rate forecasting, and spearheaded the firm's research into Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS). Prior to joining Western Asset, he was Senior Economist at the Claremont Economics Institute, an economic forecasting and consulting service headed by John Rutledge, from 1980 to 1986. From 1986 to 1989, he was Principal at Leland O'Brien Rubinstein Associates, a financial services firm that specialized in sophisticated hedging strategies for institutional investors. Visit his blog: Calafia Beach Pundit (https://scottgrannis.blogspot.com/)