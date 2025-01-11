REIT Van Winkle: 2 REITs To Own For The Next 20 Years

Jan. 11, 2025 7:00 AM ETFRT, O
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Investing Group
(13min)

Summary

  • REITs like Federal Realty and Realty Income have proven resilient, with strong balance sheets and diversified portfolios, making them ideal for long-term, stable investments.
  • Federal Realty, a Dividend King, has consistently increased dividends for 57 years, focusing on high-income markets and maintaining a robust financial position.
  • Realty Income, known for its diversification and reliable income streams, offers a well-covered 6.1% dividend yield, making it a solid choice for long-term wealth creation.
  • Investing in high-quality REITs can provide financial freedom and peace of mind, allowing investors to sleep well at night despite market uncertainties.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of iREIT®+HOYA Capital get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Temporal Vortex

bymuratdeniz/iStock via Getty Images

If you’re of a certain age (no pun intended), you probably know the story of Rip Van Winkle.

A short story by American writer Washington Irving – who’s probably more famously known for The Legend

Introducing iREIT®

Join iREIT® on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREIT, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, Builders, and Asset Managers. Our iREIT® Tracker provides data on over 250 tickers with our quality scores, buy targets, and trim targets.

We recently added an all-new Ratings Tracker called iREIT Buy Zone to help members screen for value. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

A blue background with white text Description automatically generated

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus my FREE book.

This article was written by

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
118.92K Followers

Brad Thomas has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and has acquired, developed, or brokered over $1B in commercial real estate transactions. He has been featured in Barron's, Bloomberg, Fox Business, and many other media outlets. He's the author of four books, including the latest, REITs For Dummies.

Brad, along with HOYA Capital, lead the investing group iREIT®+HOYA Capital. The service covers REITs, BDCs, MLPs, Preferreds, and other income-oriented alternatives. The team of analysts has a combined 100+ years of experience and includes a former hedge fund manager, due diligence officer, portfolio manager, PhD, military veteran, and advisor to a former U.S. President.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FRT, O, IRET either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FRT--
Federal Realty Investment Trust
O--
Realty Income Corporation
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News