Reorganization And Beautiful FCF Growth Make Digital Turbine A Buy
Summary
- Digital Turbine, Inc. is undergoing a significant reorganization, exiting legacy platforms to focus on more profitable business lines, promising future free cash flow growth.
- The company's tools, such as SingleTap and Application Media, enhance app installs and monetization, making it attractive to OEMs and investors.
- Despite recent revenue declines due to strategic exits, APPS shows strong free cash flow growth and trades at attractive valuation multiples, making it a buy.
- Risks include high debt, potential impacts from economic uncertainty, and regulatory scrutiny on China-based apps, but the stock remains undervalued.
