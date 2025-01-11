Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (SVNDY) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:SVNDY) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 10, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Yoshimichi Maruyama - CFO and Managing Executive Officer

Stanley Reynolds - President

Ken Wakabayashi - Director, CEO & President of 7-Eleven International LLC

[interpreted] Once again, good evening. I am Maruyama of Seven & i Holdings. I would like to ask for your cooperation this year. Thank you very much for your understanding and support for our group. And I would like to take this opportunity to thank you all. Also, thank you very much for participating in this presentation briefing out of your busy schedules.

I would now like to talk about our third quarter results of 2024. Please turn to Page 2. This is the executive summary for today. In 2024, it was a year that we have -- we were facing a change of the consumption environment that we have never experienced, but each business managers have played central roles in dealing with materialized issues in the first half. And after repeating trials and errors, we are now seeing results reflected in the numbers. Furthermore, we believe that we are starting to have confidence that these initiatives have become effective not only in short term but in the medium and long term as well.

For our group, 2024 is positioned -- was positioned as a very important year to enhance our enterprise value and shareholder value in the medium to long term. And it is a year of combination of several years of selection and concentration efforts. Especially the third quarter in 2024, based on our initiatives, we have promoted our strategy to streamline our low-profit business and as well as assets for our future growth based on our action plan announced on April 10. These initiatives will complete within