Hot Jobs, Cold Fed

MV Financial profile picture
MV Financial
962 Followers
(4min)

Summary

  • Nonfarm payrolls for August increased by just 78,000, well below the 206,000 average for the twelve months prior to that.
  • With inflation seemingly under control, the timing was right for an outsize interest rate cut, which duly arrived in September.
  • Current expectations in futures markets have the Fed holding at current levels until possibly as late as September.

Exterior of the US Federal Reserve Building in Washington DC

uschools

What a difference a few months can make. Late last summer, markets were freaking out about what seemed to be a rapidly cooling labor market. Nonfarm payrolls for August increased by just 78,000, well below the 206,000 average for the twelve months prior

This article was written by

MV Financial profile picture
MV Financial
962 Followers
MV Financial is a Washington DC-area asset manager offering investment advisory services through MV Capital Management, a Registered Investment Advisor. We specialize in deep research across a wide range of asset classes and investment vehicles, with the goal of transforming knowledge into actionable investment solutions for our individual, family and institutional clientele.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News