EMX Royalty: Royalties Continue To Bear Fruit
Summary
- EMX Royalty's flagship assets Caserones and Timok are undervalued, with a combined NAV estimate of over $300 million.
- Strong royalty revenue growth and exploration potential at Caserones and Timok indicate the company is becoming a cash-flowing machine.
- A robust balance sheet and recent share buybacks reduce dilution risk, enhancing shareholder value and supporting bullish sentiment on the stock.
- Exposure to rising copper and gold demand from China's renewable energy initiatives further strengthens the investment thesis.
