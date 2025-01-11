The analysis below covers the Employment picture released on the first Friday of every month. While most of the attention goes to the Headline Report, it can be helpful to look at the details, revisions, and other reports to get a better
Jobs: Household Survey Finishes The Year 75% Below The Headline Report
Summary
- Despite the massive beat from the Household Survey, it doesn’t change the trend for this year, which has been a massive underperformance in the Household Survey compared to the Headline Report.
- Despite very low assumptions for November and December, the birth-death assumptions were responsible for 55% of the total jobs for 2024.
- In December, both full-time and part-time job holders added jobs, reversing the losses in November.
