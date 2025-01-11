Get ahead of the market by subscribing to Seeking Alpha's Wall Street Week Ahead, a preview of key events scheduled for the coming week. The newsletter keeps you informed of the biggest stories set to make headlines, including upcoming IPOs, investor days, earnings reports, and conference presentations.

Investors will have a lot of data to look at next week, including consumer and producer inflation figures for December as well as retail sales numbers for last month. Readings on housing starts are also scheduled. Meanwhile, the European Union is expected to report core consumer inflation rose 0.5% last month from November, swinging from a 0.5% decline. On an annual basis, core CPI in the bloc is expected to remain flat at 2.7%.

The first earnings season of 2025 kicks off next week with reports from JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC), Goldman Sachs (GS), Citigroup (C), and UnitedHealth (UNH).

Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, January 14 - Fulton Financial (FULT) and Applied Digital (APLD). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, January 15 - JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, and Kinder Morgan (KMI). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Thursday, January 16 - UnitedHealth, Bank of America (BAC), Morgan Stanley (MS), PNC Financial Services Group (PNC), and US Bancorp (USB). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Friday, January 17 - Truist Financial (TFC), Schlumberger (SLB), Fastenal (FAST), State Street (STT), and Regions Financial (RF). See the full earnings calendar.

Volatility watch: Rigetti Computing (RGTI) and SEALSQ (LAES) have a high level of implied volatility based on options trading. Kohl's (KSS) and SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) are near the top of the list of stocks with the highest level of short interest outstanding on them. The most overbought stocks per their 14-day relative