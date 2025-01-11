XLG: Outperforms The S&P500 Index

David Johnson profile picture
David Johnson
181 Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF is a low cost index fund focused on the best 50 US stocks.
  • XLG outperforms the S&P500 Index over 5 and 10 years, with further gains if dividends are reinvested.
  • Risks include potential market correction and geopolitical uncertainties, but XLG's strong fundamentals and top 50 stock focus offer robust growth potential over the long term.
  • I rate Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF a Buy for long-term capital appreciation, focusing on top-performing U.S. stocks.

Win win strategy concept

fatido/iStock via Getty Images

I rate Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) a Buy, for capital appreciation focused investors who are looking for long term buy and hold investments. The most important factors that influence my opinion of

This article was written by

David Johnson profile picture
David Johnson
181 Followers
David A. Johnson is founder and principal of Endurance Capital Management, a New Jersey Limited Liability Company. As an investor entrepreneur, David invests in stocks, bonds, options, ETFs, REITs, real estate, closed end funds and alternative investment funds such as hedge funds and private credit. With over 30 years’ experience in investing, David holds a Master of Science (MS) Degree in Finance, with a concentration in Investment Analysis, from Boston University, a Certificate in Financial Planning, and a Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) from Fordham University.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About XLG ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on XLG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XLG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News