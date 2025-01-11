My last article about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was published half a year ago – at the beginning of July 2024. And in my conclusion, I was rather optimistic about the business and rated the stock as a “Buy”:
Johnson & Johnson Could Serve As High-Yield Bond Alternative
Summary
- Johnson & Johnson remains a "Buy" for its stability and consistent dividends, despite short-term price fluctuations and modest growth expectations.
- Q3 2024 results showed a 5.2% sales increase but a significant decline in earnings, highlighting mixed performance across segments.
- The company's strong economic moat, stable margins, and high return on invested capital support its long-term investment appeal.
- With a 3.4% dividend yield and potential for modest growth, JNJ serves as a high-yield bond alternative for investors.
