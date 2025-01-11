Johnson & Johnson Could Serve As High-Yield Bond Alternative

Summary

  • Johnson & Johnson remains a "Buy" for its stability and consistent dividends, despite short-term price fluctuations and modest growth expectations.
  • Q3 2024 results showed a 5.2% sales increase but a significant decline in earnings, highlighting mixed performance across segments.
  • The company's strong economic moat, stable margins, and high return on invested capital support its long-term investment appeal.
  • With a 3.4% dividend yield and potential for modest growth, JNJ serves as a high-yield bond alternative for investors.

Businessman use laptop with virtual world economic growth chart with red warning sign for caution in investing economic situation warning, Business investment risks.

Pakin Jarerndee

My last article about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was published half a year ago – at the beginning of July 2024. And in my conclusion, I was rather optimistic about the business and rated the stock as a “Buy”:

