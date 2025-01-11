Investing in the stock market is all about filtering for quality. My investment strategy is to focus on industry leaders with investment-grade balance sheets and
General Dynamics: Back To A Buy Now (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- Since my prior article, General Dynamics has grown into its valuation.
- The aerospace and defense company's backlog reached a record in the third quarter.
- General Dynamics is in excellent financial health.
- The stock looks to be trading at an 8% discount to fair value.
- General Dynamics appears poised to generate 11% annual total returns through 2026.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
