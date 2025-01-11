Eli Lilly: Still Expensive As Earnings Near, But Not Worthy Of A Downgrade

Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
Investing Group Leader
(15min)

Summary

  • Eli Lilly's operational performance is strong, but shares are expensive, leading me to reaffirm a 'hold' rating despite potential upside from new drugs.
  • Recent financial results show significant revenue and profit growth, driven by drugs like Zepbound and Mounjaro, but some older drugs are underperforming.
  • Management's reduced revenue guidance and high valuation multiples justify a cautious stance, even with promising drug pipeline developments and shareholder returns.
  • Upcoming Q4 2024 financial results could change the outlook, with analysts expecting substantial revenue and profit increases.

A 30-year-old man of medium build rubs the folds of skin and fat with his hands

Viktoriia Yakovenko/iStock via Getty Images

One of the greatest growth stories that we have seen over the past couple of years now, especially if we ignore the industries tied very closely to the AI space, has been none other than pharmaceutical

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential.

Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector.

Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

This article was written by

Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
33.25K Followers

Daniel is an avid and active professional investor.

He runs Crude Value Insights, a value-oriented newsletter aimed at analyzing the cash flows and assessing the value of companies in the oil and gas space. His primary focus is on finding businesses that are trading at a significant discount to their intrinsic value by employing a combination of Benjamin Graham's investment philosophy and a contrarian approach to the market and the securities therein. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LLY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LLY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LLY
--
LLY:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News