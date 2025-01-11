3 Ideal Buys From 51 'Safer' Dividends In 100 January Barron's Sustainable Dogs

Summary

  • Calvert Research and Management's annual review identified the top 100 sustainable companies based on over 230 ESG performance indicators, including workplace diversity and greenhouse-gas emissions.
  • Eight dividend-paying sustainable companies offer annual dividends from a $1K investment exceeding their single share prices, signaling potential buy opportunities.
  • Analysts forecast net gains of 27.62% to 59.85% for top ESG companies by January 2026, with Regions Financial leading at an estimated 59.84%.
  • A contrarian yield-based strategy suggests buying underpriced high-yield stocks, with Franklin Resources, Interpublic, and HP Inc. deemed "fair-priced" for sustainable dividends.
ESG ( environment, social,governance) recycle sign on laptop screen with carbon free chart board in office

Weedezign/iStock via Getty Images

Foreword

This article is based on 100 top sustainable companies as determined by Calvert Research and Management's annual review of more than 230 Environmental, Social and Governance [ESG] performance indicators, such as workplace diversity, data security, and greenhouse-gas emissions, as reported in

This article was written by

Fredrik Arnold profile picture
Fredrik Arnold
30.93K Followers

Fredrik Arnold is a retired quality service analyst sharing investment ideas with a primary focus on dividend yields by utilizing free cash flow and one-year total returns as trading indicators.

He is the leader of the investing group The Dividend Dog Catcher, where he shares a minimum of one new dividend stock idea per week with focus on yield or extraordinary financial circumstances. All ideas are archived and available after weekly announcement. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INTC, TJX, CSCO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

