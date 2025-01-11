What Moved Markets This Week

Wall Street slumped nearly 2% for the holiday-shortened week as a spate of economic data on the labor market and inflation sparked a major recalibration of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts. Add to that comments from several central bank policymakers hinting that the rate easing cycle might be done for now, which meant that traders currently see only two rate cuts this year.



Markets were shut on Thursday for a national day of mourning for former U.S. President Jimmy Carter.



A better-than-expected job openings reading for November 2024, along with a significantly stronger-than-anticipated nonfarm payrolls report for December 2024, suggested that the labor market had once again become highly resilient after showing considerable cooling in the middle of last year. For a Fed that wants to ease monetary policy, the data was a spanner in the works. Additionally, there were some concerning inflationary indicators—prices paid by services organizations for materials and services increased to a nearly two-year high in December. Meanwhile, a gauge of long-run inflation expectations among consumers soared to its highest level since 2008.



Traders also received the minutes of the Fed's December 2024 monetary policy committee meeting, which confirmed that committee participants believed they were "at or near the point at which it would be appropriate to slow the pace of policy easing."



The benchmark S&P 500 (SP500) has now wiped out all the gains it had made in the fledgling year. The focus turns to the earnings season, which will kick off in earnest in the second half of January. The political landscape is also very much on investors' minds, with incoming U.S. President Donald Trump's inauguration fast approaching.



For the week, the S&P (SP500) slipped -1.9%, while the blue-chip Dow (DJI) also fell -1.9%. The Nasdaq Composite (COMP:IND) shed -2.3%. Read a preview of next week's major events in Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch.



