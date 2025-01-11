Entergy Is Well Positioned And Fully Valued

Laura Starks profile picture
Laura Starks
4.32K Followers
(14min)

Summary

  • New Orleans-headquartered electric utility holding company Entergy is spotlighted for the new $10 billion Meta data center in its service territory.
  • Entergy is a $32.7 billion market cap company paying a 3.2% dividend, which is less than the current 10-year Treasury rate of 4.67%.
  • The company has an excellent generation fuel portfolio, comprising nuclear, natural gas, renewables, and coal.

Data center server racks. IT modern hardware server room, data storage center, database information system. Hosting, it data backup, computing technology service, network security, supercomputers, 3D

quantic69

Although Entergy (NYSE:ETR), a $32.7 billion market cap company, describes its utility operations as providing both electricity and natural gas, in 2023 only about 1.5% of its annual revenues come from natural gas service so

This article was written by

Laura Starks profile picture
Laura Starks
4.32K Followers
Laura Starks is the founder and CEO of Starks Energy Economics, LLC (since 2007). She has a degree in chemical engineering and an MBA with a concentration in finance which she has used for many years to invest personally and to share her ideas about energy companies. Her coverage includes utilities, independent power producers, energy service companies and contractors, a few petrochemical companies, and all sectors of oil and natural gas: upstream, midstream, and downstream

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CEG, VST either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ETR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ETR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ETR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News