Although Entergy (NYSE:ETR), a $32.7 billion market cap company, describes its utility operations as providing both electricity and natural gas, in 2023 only about 1.5% of its annual revenues come from natural gas service so
Entergy Is Well Positioned And Fully Valued
Summary
- New Orleans-headquartered electric utility holding company Entergy is spotlighted for the new $10 billion Meta data center in its service territory.
- Entergy is a $32.7 billion market cap company paying a 3.2% dividend, which is less than the current 10-year Treasury rate of 4.67%.
- The company has an excellent generation fuel portfolio, comprising nuclear, natural gas, renewables, and coal.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CEG, VST either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.