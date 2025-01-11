I first wrote about Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) on May 18, 2024, describing the company as a “gift for net buyers of stocks”. I pointed to the firm’s ability to grow assets under
Diamond Hill Remains A Gift For Net Buyers Of Stocks
Summary
- Diamond Hill Investment Group remains an attractive investment due to its capital-light model, profitability, owner mentality, safe dividends, and low valuation.
- Despite a recent TSR decline, Diamond Hill's profitability has rebounded, with NOPAT more than doubling since 2022, indicating potential for future stock price surges.
- The firm's strong free cash flow supports a high-quality dividend yield of 3.95%, combined with a buyback yield, resulting in a 10.33% shareholder yield.
- Trading at a 40% discount to its economic book value, Diamond Hill offers significant value, making it a compelling buy for investors.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.