JFR: Brace For Weakness Via This Rights Offering
Summary
- JFR announced a transferable rights offering, allowing existing shareholders to purchase new shares at a discount.
- This move will increase the fund’s assets under management (AUM) and liquidity but may cause short-term price weakness.
- The fund remains heavily weighted towards leveraged loans (84% of holdings) with a low duration of 0.44 years and high leverage (38%).
- If the leveraged loan market experiences a downturn post-offering, JFR could use its new cash to buy assets at discounted prices, enhancing future returns.
- While the rights offering may cause short-term volatility, it presents a potential opportunity for long-term gains, particularly for investors who can tolerate short-term price fluctuations.
