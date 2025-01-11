A lot has happened in the past few months within the Treasury market. Recall that the benchmark 10-year yield bottomed out at 3.6% the day before the Fed convened at its September 2024 FOMC meeting. A surprise half-point cut resulted
BIL: 2025 Expected Rates Cuts Slashed, Reassessing The Bond Market
Summary
- The 10-year Treasury yield is nearing critical resistance levels, impacting the performance of the SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) and iShares Core US Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG).
- I maintain a hold rating on BIL, seeing it as a viable cash alternative with yields likely to remain in the low-mid-4% range through year-end.
- BIL offers liquidity and low expense ratios, but investors should consider yield-to-maturity and potential tax benefits of alternatives like the Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BOXX).
- With fewer rate cuts expected, BIL should continue to yield above 4%, and a breakout above 5% on the 10-year yield could further boost its relative performance.
