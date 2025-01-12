Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Inflexio Research as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access.
Bragg Gaming: B2B iGaming Operator Set To Grow Double-Digit With Expanding Margins
- Bragg Gaming has faced multiple headwinds but continues to grow, driven by strategic focus on high-margin proprietary content and expansion into new markets.
- Founder Matevz's return as CEO and board revamp have strengthened leadership, with significant insider stock purchases signaling confidence in future growth.
- Despite recent stock volatility, Bragg's investments are paying off with double-digit revenue growth, margin expansion, and new client wins in key markets.
- Valuation remains attractive at 4.2x EBITDA, with potential for significant upside as Bragg improves cash generation, diversifies revenue, and enhances margins.
