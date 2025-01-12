My investment strategy generally doesn't include investing in turnarounds; instead, in my portfolio, you can mostly find high-quality businesses with strong historical bottom-line growth track records. By saying turnarounds, I mean businesses facing pressure either as a result of deteriorating
2 'Must-Buy' Turnaround Plays For 2025
- I typically avoid turnarounds but invest in high-quality companies facing temporary setbacks, as long as their core business remains intact.
- Currently, I'm overweight on LVMH and ASML, both facing macroeconomic headwinds, but poised for recovery in 2025.
- LVMH's shares are down due to China's economic slowdown, but strong fundamentals and potential M&A activity make it an attractive buy.
- ASML, despite export restrictions and slow non-AI recovery, offers strong EPS growth potential, making it a compelling long-term investment.
