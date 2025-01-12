Avadel Pharmaceuticals: Patient Attrition Weighs On 2025 Outlook

ONeil Trader profile picture
ONeil Trader
Investing Group Leader
(11min)

Summary

  • Avadel Pharmaceuticals' 2025 net sales guidance for Lumryz was significantly below expectations due to increasing patient attrition.
  • The company is increasing efforts to address some of these challenges and to increase uptake among patients switching from other oxybates.
  • Last year's legal updates have significantly reduced the risk of ruin, with Lumryz staying on the market for narcolepsy, but there was also the loss on the idiopathic hypersomnia side.
  • Avadel is financially stable with $73 million in cash and positive cash flow, with the company expecting to generate $20-40 million in cash in 2025.
  • The stock looks undervalued at current levels even if we assume the company falls short of its $1 billion+ net sales goal for Lumryz in the narcolepsy market.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Growth Stock Forum get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »
Changing of year from text 2024 to 2025 inside of yellow punch paper

baona/iStock via Getty Images

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) reached new 52-week lows this week after the company provided preliminary Q4 numbers and guidance for 2025. The guidance for 2025 was significantly below expectations as the changing patient mix is leading to

I publish my best ideas and top coverage on the Growth Stock Forum. If you're interested in finding great growth stocks, with a focus on biotech, consider signing up. We focus on attractive risk/reward situations and track each of our portfolio and watchlist stocks closely. To receive e-mail notifications for my public articles and blogs, please click the follow button. And to go deeper, sign up to Growth Stock Forum.

This article was written by

ONeil Trader profile picture
ONeil Trader
8.97K Followers

ONeil Trader is a former stockbroker turned full-time independent investor. He focuses on finding growth and biotech stocks with significant growth potential and calculates ideas in large part based on best risk-adjusted returns.

He leads the investing group Growth Stock Forum which features: a model portfolio of 15-20 names updated regularly, a top picks list of up to 10 stocks that are expected to perform well in the current calendar year, trading ideas that target both short-term and medium-term moves, and chat with community dialogue and for questions. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AVDL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AVDL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AVDL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News