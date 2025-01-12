I started writing articles on Seeking Alpha in September 2020 during the COVID era. Looking back, I see that most of the stocks I recommended then benefitted from the pandemic. Most of the pandemic-fueled stocks I wrote about soared higher in
FuboTV: Riding The Wave Upwards, But Why A Hold Is Still Wise
Summary
- Initially recommended during the pandemic for its sports focus and solid revenue growth, FuboTV has struggled with rising content costs and negative gross margins in recent years.
- FuboTV's stock plummeted post-pandemic, but the Hulu-Fubo joint venture could revitalize the stock.
- The Hulu merger stabilizes FuboTV financially, providing $220 million in cash, a $145 million term loan, and improved negotiating power with content creators.
- Despite improved prospects, FuboTV remains on hold until the Disney deal is finalized, as the agreement faces regulatory risks.
