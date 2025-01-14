How Savvy Investors Are Profiting From This $1 Trillion Market Sell-Off

As an economics geek, I eagerly anticipated the December jobs report, released on January 10th.
The results were spectacular, 256K vs. 165K expected.
And the stock market reacted violently to the downside, wiping out nearly $700 billion in market cap
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Automated Investment Decision Tool, Zen Research Terminal, Correction Planning Tool, and Daily Blue-Chip Deal Videos.
Membership also includes
Access to our 13 model portfolios.
my real money $4 million ZEUS Family portfolio.
50% discount to iREIT (our REIT-focused sister service)
real-time chatroom support
real-time email notifications of all my family portfolio buys
numerous valuable investing tools
Click here for a two-week free trial, so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.