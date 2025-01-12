Wall Street Week Ahead

The first full trading week of the year will be a busy one for Wall Street.



Inflation will be front-and-center, with the December 2024 producer and consumer price reports scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. The economic calendar will also see the Fed Beige Book on regional U.S. economic activity, and the retail sales update for December 2024.



It is also that time of the year once again: earnings season. Major U.S. lenders JPMorgan (JPM), Goldman Sachs (GS), Citi (C) and Wells Fargo (WFC) will be kicking things off on Wednesday, followed by Dow 30 component UnitedHealth (UNH) on Thursday, and the world's biggest oilfield services and equipment provider SLB (SLB) on Friday.



Some high-profile conferences will also grab some attention. The ICR retail conference will see participation from heavyweights such as Walmart (WMT) and Macy's (M), The JPMorgan Healthcare Conference will thrust the pharmaceutical sector into the spotlight.

Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, January 14 - Applied Digital (APLD). See the full earnings calendar.



Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, January 15 - JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, and Kinder Morgan (KMI). See the full earnings calendar.



Earnings spotlight: Thursday, January 16 - UnitedHealth, Bank of America (BAC), Morgan Stanley (MS), PNC Financial Services Group (PNC), and US Bancorp (USB). See the full earnings calendar.



Earnings spotlight: Friday, January 17 - Truist Financial (TFC), Schlumberger (SLB), Fastenal (FAST), State Street (STT), and Regions Financial (RF). See the full earnings calendar.