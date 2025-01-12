I rate EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE: NYSE:EGP) a Buy, for long term buy and hold investors interested in income and capital appreciation from real estate income trusts (REITs). The most important factors that influence my opinion of the REIT
EGP: Rising Dividends With Industrial Real Estate
Summary
- EastGroup Properties Inc. (EGP) is an industrial real estate investment trust with a long history of paying and growing dividends.
- Recent acquisitions and high occupancy rates demonstrate EGP's effective management and growth strategy, combining development and acquisition to maximize shareholder value.
- Despite recent price declines, EGP's historical performance and potential rebound in a rate-cutting environment make it an attractive buy-and-hold investment.
- I rate EGP a Buy for long-term investors seeking income and capital appreciation from a well-established REIT with a proven business model.
