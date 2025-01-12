Never mind spending $300 because you got a hot dog for $1.50, right? Year after year, Costco (NASDAQ:COST) lures members into its cavernous box stores to buy gallon-sized, high-dollar products with the promise of cheap hotdogs, bananas, and
Costco: The Stability King
Summary
- Costco's stable growth in earnings, revenue, and memberships attracts significant institutional support, making it a reliable long-term investment.
- Despite its high P/E ratio, Costco's consistent growth and price appreciation justifies its premium valuation.
- Dollar-cost averaging or buying on pullbacks to the 50-day moving average are effective strategies for investing in Costco.
- While not as flashy as the latest hype stocks--mini-nuclear, quantum computing, etc--Costco offers stable, reliable share appreciation, making it a solid choice for long-term investors.
