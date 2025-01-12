XFLT: Could Start To See The Dividend Consistently Reduced (Rating Downgrade)

Summary

  • XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (XFLT) faces challenges due to interest rate cuts, which will reduce net investment income and reduce the dividend payouts.
  • XFLT's strategy focuses on floating rate debt investments, benefiting from higher rates but also facing risks from potential borrower defaults and leverage costs.
  • If rates remain higher for longer, there's a chance that we can see a greater amount of borrower defaults. This would deteriorate the overall portfolio quality and earnings potential.
  • I am downgrading XFLT to a hold, as future interest rate cuts will negatively impact shareholder dividend income.

Financial depression. Piggy bank with life belt struggling to stay afloat

CatLane/E+ via Getty Images

Overview

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT) operates as a closed end fund that generates its earnings from a portfolio of different debt focused investments, including exposure to CLOs (Collateralized Loan Obligations). I

Financial analyst by day and a seasoned investor by passion, I've been involved in the world of investing for over 10 years and honed my skills in analyzing lucrative opportunities within the market.I specialize in uncovering strategies to utilize various investment vehicles - seeking out high quality dividend stocks, and other assets that offer potential for long term-growth that pack a serious punch for bill-paying potential. I use myself as an example that with a solid base of classic dividend growth stocks, sprinkling in some Business Development Companies, REITs, and Closed End Funds can be a highly efficient way to boost your investment income while still capturing a total return that follows traditional index funds. I create a hybrid system between growth and income and manage to still capture a total return that is on par with the S&P.After humble beginnings sharing my knowledge on Instagram (@thegamingdividend), I have decided to further expand my passion sharing insights here on SA.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

