111 Articles From Top 2025 Long/Short Idea Competition

Jan. 15, 2025 8:00 AM ET1 Comment
SA Article Competitions
170 Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • Here is a list of all entries from the recent Top 2025 Long/Short Idea Competition.
  • We received 111 eligible articles.
  • Stay tuned for details about upcoming competitions.

Below is a list of all 111 articles from the recent Top 2025 Long/Short Idea investing competition.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Set To Soar By Mid-2025 On HARMONi Phase 3 Trial - Brendan O'Boyle

Nvidia: Figure AI Robots Could Provide A Further Tailwind For The Stock - Real Investments

Coupang's Growth Story Persists Amid South Korean Market Unrest - Andreas Eliades

Verano Holdings: Rare Entry Point For Long-Term Upside - Honghao Sun, CFA

KULR: A Penny Stock Connecting The Dots Between EVTOLs, Data Centers, Space Batteries, And SMRs - Deep Value Investing

Powell Industries Stock: My Top Pick For The Long-Term - Gytis Zizys

Celestica: The AI Datacenter's Supply Chain Winner - Uttam Dey

Core & Main's Good Q3 News Popular With Investors - Robert F. Abbott

Cenovus Energy: Well-Positioned For Strong Capital Returns - Gen Alpha

Pitney Bowes: Turnaround Is Imminent - Adrian Proskar

Top 2025 Long Idea: Invest In India With EPI - David Johnson

EEM: This Is Why Emerging Markets Are Promising - Multiplo Invest

Can Teva Return To All-Time Highs? - Brendan O'Boyle

Salesforce: $53.1B Backlog And Rapid Adoption Of Agentforce - Hataf Capital

Google: Still The Best Tech Mega-Cap Stock Entering 2025 - Roman Luzgin

Fiserv: Favorable Macroeconomic Tailwinds Will Drive Steady Revenue Growth - Hataf Capital

PubMatic: Expecting A Re-Acceleration In Growth And Improving Margins For Next Year - Sandeep Nital David

Uber: Biggest Money Is Made When Reasonable Worries Are Exaggerated, My Top Pick For 2025 - Yuval Rotem

Expect Another Excellent Year From Redwire, But Not Like Last Year - Robert F. Abbott

Tidewater: Offsetting Lower Utilization Rates With Higher Pricing - Bujon Capital

VTWO: The Diversified U.S. Stock ETF To Own In 2025 - Ivo Kolchev

Genmab Is Too Attractive To Ignore - ONeil Trader

Teekay Tankers: Significant Free Cash Flow Generation With 35% Of Market Cap In Net Cash - Bujon Capital

Starbucks' Gamble: Low Hedge Ratio Amid Surging Green Coffee Prices (Strong Sell) - Toby Shek

Exelon: A Unique Utility With Double-Digit Upside - Joseph E. Jones

SNDL Shows Continued Improved Financials And Free Cash Flow For Q3-2024 - Alan Sumler

Q2 Holdings Looks Vulnerable Into 2025 - Josh Arnold

CSW Industrials: Positive Developments Point To Yet More Growth - Robert F. Abbott

YETI Holdings: Fairly Valued And Positioned For Success - PA Research

Kroger: Significant Upside Potential Even Without Merger - Selendis Research

Texas Pacific: 70% Down To Fair Value - Trapping Value

Step Aside AI, Google's Quantum Computer Is Here - James Foord

MicroStrategy: Risky Business Model Makes It A Top Short Idea For 2025 - Damir Tokic

e.l.f. Beauty: 2025 Doesn't Look So Pretty - Josh Arnold

FXE: Downside Alert As Euro Approaches Parity - Michael Roat

Super Micro Computer Has Multiple Positive Catalysts Ahead - Michael Del Monte

Super Micro Computer: Our Best 2025 Swing Trade Idea (Technical Analysis) - Envision Research

Tesla: Declining Sales Growth And Potential Margin Compression - Hataf Capital

Nike: Just Buy It - Mauna Kea Capital

PagerDuty Could Be A Winner In 2025 (Rating Upgrade) - Bill Maurer

MARA Holdings: Currently The Cheapest Bitcoin Miner, Huge Upside Ahead - Stony Chambers Asset Research

Ready Capital: Accounting Policy Changes Mask Negative Adjusted Operating Cash Flows And Unsupported Dividend - Old Time REITster

PDD Holdings: Great Business, Big Potential, Low Valuation - Silviu Manole

eGain: Aiming To Harness AI Momentum While Overcoming Ongoing Challenges - Sandeep Nital David

Recursion: Transforming Drug Discovery With Its AI-Powered Drug Development Platform - BioCGT Investor

Google's 2024 Was A 'Mic-Drop' Year - 2025 Shouldn't Be Any Different - Uttam Dey

Futu Is A Buy As Dust Has Settled - Gen Z Investor

Crocs: A Small-Cap Value Play For 2025 - OA Research

Marvell Technology: Top Pick For AI Growth - Michael Del Monte

QXO: An Under-The-Radar Company Set To Disrupt A $800 Billion Industry - Real Investments

Centrus Is A One-Of-A-Kind Nuclear Power Growth Opportunity - Marc Gerstein

Enterprise Products Partners: Bridging The Energy Transition Gap - GP Sigma Analytics

Nebius Group: Keeping Bullish View After The Recent Growth - Denis Buivolov, CFA

Alibaba: Why 2025 Could Be The Year Of Redemption - Eugenio Catone

Power Solutions International: Recent Dip Offers A Decent Buying Opportunity - Research Wise

Palantir: Rule Of 40 Points To Sell - Envision Research

Block: The Bitcoin Inflection Is Looming - The Value Edge

BBVA: High Exposure To Rates Is Likely To Backfire In 2025 - Labutes IR

Blade Air Mobility: Their 'Accidental' Move Into Organ Transportation Represents The Biggest Opportunity - Robert Lake

Elisa Oyj: A High-Quality European Telecommunications Company - WideAlpha

Altimmune 2025: Redefining Obesity And MASH Treatment - Sergio Gonzalez

Caution Ahead: The Top Long Trade For 2025 - Cash! - Damir Tokic

Here's Why Apple Is Our Highest Conviction Short For 2025 - Livy Investment Research

DraftKings: Odds Are In Investor's Favor - Selendis Research

Teekay Tankers: Valuation Secured By Scrap Value And Huge Cash Pile - Oriol Madaula

Google: Top Large Cap Pick For 2025 - Perseus Perspectives

S&P Global: The Maturity Wall Presents A Huge Opportunity Heading Into 2025 - Emir Mulahalilovic

What Makes General Mills A Top Pick For 2025 - Florian Muller

Costco Q1: Sell The Membership Fee Euphoria - Amrita Roy

AT&T Is My Favorite Stock For 2025 - Jeremy LaKosh

Adtalem Global Education Still Offers Competitive PEG Ratio And Substantial Share Buybacks - Manuel Paul Dipold

Amazon's Sum Of The Parts Valuation Implies 40% Upside Potential - Amrita Roy

The Final Stretch? Canoo Is Running Out Of Time And Options - Geneva Investor

Confluent: Data Show Big Downside - Stock Scanner

Pagaya Technologies: My Top Stock Pick For 2025 - Ahan Vashi

AST SpaceMobile Faces Major Competition From SpaceX - Michael Del Monte

IDEV: The Diversified International Stock ETF To Own In 2025 - Ivo Kolchev

Kura Oncology Presents Deep Value At Today's Prices (Rating Upgrade) - Brendan O'Boyle

CBO Analysis Suggests Higher Value For Fannie Mae - Vlae Kershner

2025 Could Be GE HealthCare's Year With Emphasis On Efficiency And AI Broadens - Chetan Woodun

PeptiDream: Opulent Dream Now A Reality - Another Mountain's Rock Investing

Peabody Energy: It Won't Take Much To Have A Strong Return In 2025 - Dan Stringer

The Delusion Of The Tesla Robotaxi And Its Excessive Valuation - Michael McGrath

Canadian National Railway: Total Yield And Valuation Make It A Buy For 2025 - Joseph E. Jones

SK Telecom: A Deeply Undervalued South Korean Leader Embracing AI Innovation - WideAlpha

Radware: A Cheaply Valued Cybersecurity Leader - Sandeep Nital David

Tesla Shareholders Are Set To Have A Very Bad 2025 - Daniel Jones

Adobe: Our Top Idea For 2025 Now Trading At A 30% Discount To SaaS Peers - Thomas Lott

Games Workshop: Space Marine Dominates While Amazon Powers Future Growth - Daniel Dunaevski

Identiv: Limited Downside, Speculative Upside - Frederick Wittmann

Adobe: Will Text-To-Image Disrupt Adobe's Business Model? - Karlsson & Partners

Grupo Financiero Galicia: Still Room For Further Share Price Growth - Young Investor Analytics

Sable Offshore Offers Convexity For 2025 - Rational Expectations

ConocoPhillips' Merger With Marathon Oil Offers Synergies (Rating Upgrade) - Laura Starks

Prada: A Step Closer To Become The New Hermes - Gen Z Investor

Digital Ocean: One Of My Top 5 Growth Plays In 2025 For "AI Arm Race" - Wise Bull

Salesforce: My Top Long Idea For 2025 - Vinay Utham, CFA

Holcim AG: Building A Sustainable Future - Maksymilian Bogdanski

Pfizer's 2025 'Boring' Outlook Had A Nice Surprise That Was Overlooked - Uttam Dey

Vertiv's AI-Driven Growth: A Winning Stock For 2025 - Muslim Farooque

Consensus Cloud Solutions: Undervalued Cash Cow - JPS Capital

Build-A-Bear Workshop: Revenue And Margin Expansion Amid Poor Consumer Outlook - Selendis Research

Palantir: My Top Short Idea For 2025 - Josh Arnold

BBVA Argentina Is The Best 2025 Buy: Leveraging On Milei's Miracle - Gen Z Investor

MercadoLibre: It's Time To Buy On The Latest Pullback - Crescent Value Research

Arvinas' Vepdegestrant: Why The Data May Not Hold Up - AR Capital Menagement

CareDx: Too Risky For Me - Robert Lake

3i Group: Action's Business Model Is A No-Brainer - Finance Flash

Rumble: Riding The Irrational Exuberance - Apollonian Research

Why Long Bond Exposure Is Prudent For 2025 - Rational Expectations

2025 May See Rate Hikes, Rising Inflation, And A Bear Market - Mott Capital Management

This article was written by

SA Article Competitions
170 Followers
The Seeking Alpha Editorial Team frequently runs Article Competitions on a variety of investment-related topics such as: Best Value Idea, Top International Pick, Best Contrarian Idea, Top Stock With A Catalyst, S&P 500 Market Prediction among many other fun and exciting topics.These competitions not only provide unique actionable investment ideas that SA subscribers can't get anywhere else, but provide great prizes for all analysts whose articles are selected as a winner. For any questions about current competitions, please contact the Analyst Success team at: analysts@seekingalpha.comCompetitions are open to anyone that wants to share their best ideas. If you would like to participate and are not already a contributing analyst, please see the Become A Seeking Alpha Contributing Analyst page or email the Analyst Success team at: analysts@seekingalpha.com

Recommended For You

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News