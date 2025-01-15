111 Articles From Top 2025 Long/Short Idea Competition

Below is a list of all 111 articles from the recent Top 2025 Long/Short Idea investing competition.
Summit Therapeutics Stock Set To Soar By Mid-2025 On HARMONi Phase 3 Trial - Brendan O'Boyle
Nvidia: Figure AI Robots Could Provide A Further Tailwind For The Stock - Real Investments
Coupang's Growth Story Persists Amid South Korean Market Unrest - Andreas Eliades
Verano Holdings: Rare Entry Point For Long-Term Upside - Honghao Sun, CFA
KULR: A Penny Stock Connecting The Dots Between EVTOLs, Data Centers, Space Batteries, And SMRs - Deep Value Investing
Powell Industries Stock: My Top Pick For The Long-Term - Gytis Zizys
Celestica: The AI Datacenter's Supply Chain Winner - Uttam Dey
Core & Main's Good Q3 News Popular With Investors - Robert F. Abbott
Cenovus Energy: Well-Positioned For Strong Capital Returns - Gen Alpha
Pitney Bowes: Turnaround Is Imminent - Adrian Proskar
Top 2025 Long Idea: Invest In India With EPI - David Johnson
EEM: This Is Why Emerging Markets Are Promising - Multiplo Invest
Can Teva Return To All-Time Highs? - Brendan O'Boyle
Salesforce: $53.1B Backlog And Rapid Adoption Of Agentforce - Hataf Capital
Google: Still The Best Tech Mega-Cap Stock Entering 2025 - Roman Luzgin
Fiserv: Favorable Macroeconomic Tailwinds Will Drive Steady Revenue Growth - Hataf Capital
PubMatic: Expecting A Re-Acceleration In Growth And Improving Margins For Next Year - Sandeep Nital David
Uber: Biggest Money Is Made When Reasonable Worries Are Exaggerated, My Top Pick For 2025 - Yuval Rotem
Expect Another Excellent Year From Redwire, But Not Like Last Year - Robert F. Abbott
Tidewater: Offsetting Lower Utilization Rates With Higher Pricing - Bujon Capital
VTWO: The Diversified U.S. Stock ETF To Own In 2025 - Ivo Kolchev
Genmab Is Too Attractive To Ignore - ONeil Trader
Teekay Tankers: Significant Free Cash Flow Generation With 35% Of Market Cap In Net Cash - Bujon Capital
Starbucks' Gamble: Low Hedge Ratio Amid Surging Green Coffee Prices (Strong Sell) - Toby Shek
Exelon: A Unique Utility With Double-Digit Upside - Joseph E. Jones
SNDL Shows Continued Improved Financials And Free Cash Flow For Q3-2024 - Alan Sumler
Q2 Holdings Looks Vulnerable Into 2025 - Josh Arnold
CSW Industrials: Positive Developments Point To Yet More Growth - Robert F. Abbott
YETI Holdings: Fairly Valued And Positioned For Success - PA Research
Kroger: Significant Upside Potential Even Without Merger - Selendis Research
Texas Pacific: 70% Down To Fair Value - Trapping Value
Step Aside AI, Google's Quantum Computer Is Here - James Foord
MicroStrategy: Risky Business Model Makes It A Top Short Idea For 2025 - Damir Tokic
e.l.f. Beauty: 2025 Doesn't Look So Pretty - Josh Arnold
FXE: Downside Alert As Euro Approaches Parity - Michael Roat
Super Micro Computer Has Multiple Positive Catalysts Ahead - Michael Del Monte
Super Micro Computer: Our Best 2025 Swing Trade Idea (Technical Analysis) - Envision Research
Tesla: Declining Sales Growth And Potential Margin Compression - Hataf Capital
Nike: Just Buy It - Mauna Kea Capital
PagerDuty Could Be A Winner In 2025 (Rating Upgrade) - Bill Maurer
MARA Holdings: Currently The Cheapest Bitcoin Miner, Huge Upside Ahead - Stony Chambers Asset Research
Ready Capital: Accounting Policy Changes Mask Negative Adjusted Operating Cash Flows And Unsupported Dividend - Old Time REITster
PDD Holdings: Great Business, Big Potential, Low Valuation - Silviu Manole
eGain: Aiming To Harness AI Momentum While Overcoming Ongoing Challenges - Sandeep Nital David
Recursion: Transforming Drug Discovery With Its AI-Powered Drug Development Platform - BioCGT Investor
Google's 2024 Was A 'Mic-Drop' Year - 2025 Shouldn't Be Any Different - Uttam Dey
Futu Is A Buy As Dust Has Settled - Gen Z Investor
Crocs: A Small-Cap Value Play For 2025 - OA Research
Marvell Technology: Top Pick For AI Growth - Michael Del Monte
QXO: An Under-The-Radar Company Set To Disrupt A $800 Billion Industry - Real Investments
Centrus Is A One-Of-A-Kind Nuclear Power Growth Opportunity - Marc Gerstein
Enterprise Products Partners: Bridging The Energy Transition Gap - GP Sigma Analytics
Nebius Group: Keeping Bullish View After The Recent Growth - Denis Buivolov, CFA
Alibaba: Why 2025 Could Be The Year Of Redemption - Eugenio Catone
Power Solutions International: Recent Dip Offers A Decent Buying Opportunity - Research Wise
Palantir: Rule Of 40 Points To Sell - Envision Research
Block: The Bitcoin Inflection Is Looming - The Value Edge
BBVA: High Exposure To Rates Is Likely To Backfire In 2025 - Labutes IR
Blade Air Mobility: Their 'Accidental' Move Into Organ Transportation Represents The Biggest Opportunity - Robert Lake
Elisa Oyj: A High-Quality European Telecommunications Company - WideAlpha
Altimmune 2025: Redefining Obesity And MASH Treatment - Sergio Gonzalez
Caution Ahead: The Top Long Trade For 2025 - Cash! - Damir Tokic
Here's Why Apple Is Our Highest Conviction Short For 2025 - Livy Investment Research
DraftKings: Odds Are In Investor's Favor - Selendis Research
Teekay Tankers: Valuation Secured By Scrap Value And Huge Cash Pile - Oriol Madaula
Google: Top Large Cap Pick For 2025 - Perseus Perspectives
S&P Global: The Maturity Wall Presents A Huge Opportunity Heading Into 2025 - Emir Mulahalilovic
What Makes General Mills A Top Pick For 2025 - Florian Muller
Costco Q1: Sell The Membership Fee Euphoria - Amrita Roy
AT&T Is My Favorite Stock For 2025 - Jeremy LaKosh
Adtalem Global Education Still Offers Competitive PEG Ratio And Substantial Share Buybacks - Manuel Paul Dipold
Amazon's Sum Of The Parts Valuation Implies 40% Upside Potential - Amrita Roy
The Final Stretch? Canoo Is Running Out Of Time And Options - Geneva Investor
Confluent: Data Show Big Downside - Stock Scanner
Pagaya Technologies: My Top Stock Pick For 2025 - Ahan Vashi
AST SpaceMobile Faces Major Competition From SpaceX - Michael Del Monte
IDEV: The Diversified International Stock ETF To Own In 2025 - Ivo Kolchev
Kura Oncology Presents Deep Value At Today's Prices (Rating Upgrade) - Brendan O'Boyle
CBO Analysis Suggests Higher Value For Fannie Mae - Vlae Kershner
2025 Could Be GE HealthCare's Year With Emphasis On Efficiency And AI Broadens - Chetan Woodun
PeptiDream: Opulent Dream Now A Reality - Another Mountain's Rock Investing
Peabody Energy: It Won't Take Much To Have A Strong Return In 2025 - Dan Stringer
The Delusion Of The Tesla Robotaxi And Its Excessive Valuation - Michael McGrath
Canadian National Railway: Total Yield And Valuation Make It A Buy For 2025 - Joseph E. Jones
SK Telecom: A Deeply Undervalued South Korean Leader Embracing AI Innovation - WideAlpha
Radware: A Cheaply Valued Cybersecurity Leader - Sandeep Nital David
Tesla Shareholders Are Set To Have A Very Bad 2025 - Daniel Jones
Adobe: Our Top Idea For 2025 Now Trading At A 30% Discount To SaaS Peers - Thomas Lott
Games Workshop: Space Marine Dominates While Amazon Powers Future Growth - Daniel Dunaevski
Identiv: Limited Downside, Speculative Upside - Frederick Wittmann
Adobe: Will Text-To-Image Disrupt Adobe's Business Model? - Karlsson & Partners
Grupo Financiero Galicia: Still Room For Further Share Price Growth - Young Investor Analytics
Sable Offshore Offers Convexity For 2025 - Rational Expectations
ConocoPhillips' Merger With Marathon Oil Offers Synergies (Rating Upgrade) - Laura Starks
Prada: A Step Closer To Become The New Hermes - Gen Z Investor
Digital Ocean: One Of My Top 5 Growth Plays In 2025 For "AI Arm Race" - Wise Bull
Salesforce: My Top Long Idea For 2025 - Vinay Utham, CFA
Holcim AG: Building A Sustainable Future - Maksymilian Bogdanski
Pfizer's 2025 'Boring' Outlook Had A Nice Surprise That Was Overlooked - Uttam Dey
Vertiv's AI-Driven Growth: A Winning Stock For 2025 - Muslim Farooque
Consensus Cloud Solutions: Undervalued Cash Cow - JPS Capital
Build-A-Bear Workshop: Revenue And Margin Expansion Amid Poor Consumer Outlook - Selendis Research
Palantir: My Top Short Idea For 2025 - Josh Arnold
BBVA Argentina Is The Best 2025 Buy: Leveraging On Milei's Miracle - Gen Z Investor
MercadoLibre: It's Time To Buy On The Latest Pullback - Crescent Value Research
Arvinas' Vepdegestrant: Why The Data May Not Hold Up - AR Capital Menagement
CareDx: Too Risky For Me - Robert Lake
3i Group: Action's Business Model Is A No-Brainer - Finance Flash
Rumble: Riding The Irrational Exuberance - Apollonian Research
Why Long Bond Exposure Is Prudent For 2025 - Rational Expectations
2025 May See Rate Hikes, Rising Inflation, And A Bear Market - Mott Capital Management