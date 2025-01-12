Valuation creep has impacted all corners of the market, but it shouldn’t surprise anyone to hear that the tech sector is the biggest culprit behind the dramatic rise in the S&P 500’s multiples over the past
Tyler Technologies: This Niche Software Vendor Isn't Worth Its Premium
Summary
- Tyler Technologies has risen ~40% over the past year despite slowing growth, prompting me to rate the stock at a sell.
- The company's software serves government agencies, and it has expanded its market to include state and federal levels with an estimated TAM of $21 billion.
- However, the company faces deep competition from much larger software brands like Oracle, SAP, and Workday. In a tough IT buying environment, the company's growth could slow further.
- The stock trades at unjustifiable premiums of >10x forward revenue and >50x P/E, despite the fact that its growth rates are slipping below peers.
