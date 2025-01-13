It's a big week on Wall Street. The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) may be on the move over the days ahead given the busy economic calendar and with the start of the Q4 earnings season. I had a
VOO: Major Upcoming Catalysts, Why The S&P 500 May Stay Rangebound
Summary
- I maintain a hold rating on VOO due to mixed economic signals and potential volatility from upcoming Q4 earnings reports and macroeconomic data.
- Key economic indicators to watch include CPI, PPI, and retail sales, which could influence market sentiment and interest rate expectations.
- The strong US dollar poses an earnings risk for multinational companies, affecting the S&P 500's overall performance due to currency fluctuations.
- Despite cautious sentiment, historical trends suggest the S&P 500's earnings growth often surpasses estimates, hinting at potential upside in 2025.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.