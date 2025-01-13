Dynex Capital: Re-Rating Catalyst In 2025

Jan. 12, 2025 11:14 PM ETDynex Capital, Inc. (DX) Stock1 Comment
Summary

  • Dynex Capital is poised to benefit from anticipated interest rate cuts in 2025, despite the Fed's recent hawkish stance and inflation uptick.
  • The stock is currently selling at a 4% discount to book value, offering substantial value for passive income investors with a stable 13% dividend yield.
  • Lower interest rates should improve DX's negative net interest spread, enhancing profitability and potentially leading to a higher valuation.
  • The biggest risk is the Fed maintaining high rates if inflation persists, which could hinder Dynex Capital's re-rating and growth prospects.

REIT Real Estate Investment Housing Background

filo

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) owns a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and is poised to profit from an anticipated drop in interest rates in 2025.

Though the Fed has displayed a more hawkish attitude towards lowering interest rates at

A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

