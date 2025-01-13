On Dec 17-19, 2024, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) (NEOE:BRK:CA) purchased another ~1% of Occidental Petroleum (OXY). With this purchase, Berkshire's total stake in OXY now exceeds 28%. In my
Berkshire Hathaway: Deciphering Purchases Of Occidental Petroleum Shares
Summary
- Berkshire Hathaway's stake in Occidental Petroleum now exceeds 28%, suggesting a potential creeping takeover despite Buffett's statements.
- Buffett's investments in OXY reflect confidence in its intrinsic value, driven by leadership and favorable energy market conditions.
- Berkshire benefits from preferred shares yielding 8%, making a full takeover less likely until these are redeemed.
- Investing in OXY requires a long-term horizon, with outcomes dependent on future oil prices and potential strategic moves by Berkshire.
