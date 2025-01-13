Gold Price Rises - Galiano Gold In Focus, Dips May Be Ahead
Summary
- Galiano Gold Inc. receives another Hold rating. The company owns 90% of the Asanko gold mine, where operations are improving following investments to develop the mine and facilities.
- Despite a 24.85% decline in the share price since the last "Hold" rating, the company is showing strong financials and production growth that is picking up.
- Asanko mine's Q3 2024 performance includes a 12.7% increase in gold production and significant revenue growth, driven by higher gold prices.
- Investors target dips to make the most of any potential upside, driven by good prospects for Galiano's 90% stake in the Asanko mine and by analysts predicting rising gold prices.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.