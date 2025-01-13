ArrowMark Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BANX) is an actively managed, closed-end fund that currently offers a high dividend yield, just under 10%. It works with a simple concept, and being a CEF, possibilities exist for undervaluation relative to its portfolio.
BANX: Decent Income, Occasional Risks
Summary
- ArrowMark Financial Corp offers a high dividend yield near 10%, but better yields exist with similar or better credit risks.
- BANX's portfolio focuses on regulatory capital relief securities, providing high yields through floating rates and modest leverage.
- Future income may decline slightly with projected rate cuts, and BANX lacks significant capital appreciation potential compared to other funds.
- BANX is fairly valued, but long-term investors should be cautious due to potential macroeconomic risks.
