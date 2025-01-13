Super Micro Computer: February's Catalyst Could Be A Game-Changer
Summary
- SMCI's intrinsic value is calculated at $85, presenting a potential 160% upside from the current share price of $32.6.
- The factor that still heavily weighs on SMCI's share price is the fact that the company still did not submit required filings, but now we have the date, February 25.
- From the business perspective Super Micro Computer still looks rock-solid with massive revenue growth, positive EPS dynamic, and extremely strong AI tailwinds behind the back.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SMCI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.