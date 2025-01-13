Carvana: Fortifying Their Business In 2025

Jan. 13, 2025 3:23 AM ETCarvana Co. (CVNA) Stock
Noah's Arc Capital Management profile picture
Noah's Arc Capital Management
3.89K Followers
(15min)

Summary

  • Carvana shares have dropped 17.91% since November, even though I believe the business has gotten fundamentally more robust.
  • Carvana is benefitting from stronger used car pricing, a more refined loan agreement with Ally Bank, and new reconditioning facilities to help turn inventory over faster.
  • Carvana's 2025 outlook is robust with projected EPS growth of 88.12% YoY and strong revenue growth, making shares a strong buy.
  • With this, I think the nearly 18% selloff presents a unique situation where shares are mispriced.

Carvana Vehicle Transport loader. Carvana is an online only preowned and used car dealership.

jetcityimage

Co-Authored by Noah Cox and Brock Heilig

Investment Thesis

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) shares are down roughly 17.91% since the last time I wrote on the online used car retailer back in November.

While the market has been concerned about

This article was written by

Noah's Arc Capital Management profile picture
Noah's Arc Capital Management
3.89K Followers
This account is managed by Noah's Arc Capital Management. Our goal is provide Wall Street level insights to main street investors. Our research focus is mainly on 20th century stocks (old economy) undergoing a 21st century transformation, but occasionally we'll write on companies that help transform 20th century firms as well. We look for innovations in a business model that will cause a stock to change dramatically. Associated with SA contributors Thomas Potter and Elijah Buell.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Noah Cox (main account author) is the managing partner of Noah’s Arc Capital Management. His views in this article are not necessarily reflective of the firms. Nothing contained in this note is intended as investment advice. It is solely for informational purposes. Invest at your own risk.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CVNA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CVNA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CVNA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News