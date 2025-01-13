Over the past couple of months, the fears of rising inflation have intensified again. As we transitioned from 2023 into 2024, the base scenario was that we would have several interest rate cuts by the Fed in order to avoid the
2 Tactics For Income Investors To Shield Their Spending Power
Summary
- Rising inflation and yield curve normalization are creating new market risks, making it unlikely for the Fed to cut interest rates soon.
- Duration-heavy asset classes like bonds and REITs will likely remain depressed, posing risks to passive income investors and retirees.
- Inflation erodes spending power, necessitating the inclusion of inflation-protected securities in portfolios to mitigate longevity risk.
- In this article, I elaborate on two tactics how income investors could shield their portfolio distributions from the loss of purchasing power.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.