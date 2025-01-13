Following last year’s merger of equals, earnings of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) will likely rebound in 2025. Organic loan additions will likely be the earnings catalyst. Further, the company is expecting some cost savings from the
Orrstown Financial Services: Expecting Decent Earnings Growth After The Merger Of Equals
Summary
- The outlook for business activity in Orrstown Financial Services’ markets is positive. Therefore, loan additions can be expected to remain satisfactory.
- The acquired portfolio could see some paydowns because of ORRF’s plans to eliminate redundancies.
- Although the CVLY merger gave a one-time boost to the margin, it also increased the asset sensitivity. The margin will likely slip due to high sensitivity to interest rate changes.
- The efficiency ratio will benefit from ~$25 million in annual cost savings.
- I’m expecting a price upside of 8.0% and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Therefore, I’m adopting a buy rating on ORRF stock.
