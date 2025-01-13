Microvast: Is The Latest Press Release A Subtle Hint Of A Pivot To High-Growth Sectors?
Summary
- I believe further advancements in Microvast's solid-state battery technology could pivot them from an ordinary commercial vehicle battery maker to an exciting player in robotics and data centers.
- I have a low conviction at the moment. I prefer waiting for more clarity during the next earnings call or a significant share price dip before considering a speculative position.
- To be specific, I will be waiting for the April 2025 earnings call to see if management commits considerable resources to solid-state battery development.
- In the meantime, I could consider opening a position if the stock drops below $1 or if they announce contracts with US robotics or data center companies.
- For now, I’m maintaining a hold rating, as I don’t see a compelling asymmetric risk/reward profile in a long position in this stock.
