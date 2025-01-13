Microvast: Is The Latest Press Release A Subtle Hint Of A Pivot To High-Growth Sectors?

Deep Value Investing profile picture
Deep Value Investing
4.31K Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • I believe further advancements in Microvast's solid-state battery technology could pivot them from an ordinary commercial vehicle battery maker to an exciting player in robotics and data centers.
  • I have a low conviction at the moment. I prefer waiting for more clarity during the next earnings call or a significant share price dip before considering a speculative position.
  • To be specific, I will be waiting for the April 2025 earnings call to see if management commits considerable resources to solid-state battery development.
  • In the meantime, I could consider opening a position if the stock drops below $1 or if they announce contracts with US robotics or data center companies.
  • For now, I’m maintaining a hold rating, as I don’t see a compelling asymmetric risk/reward profile in a long position in this stock.

Businesspeople walking in line on road, painted on asphalt, one person walking off in different direction

Klaus Vedfelt

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) has emerged in my screener after the company recently published an interesting press release, reporting advancements in its true solid-state battery technology.

While the company is only moving into the pilot production study

This article was written by

Deep Value Investing profile picture
Deep Value Investing
4.31K Followers
Small deep value individual investor, with a modest private investment portfolio, split approx. 50%-50% between shares and call options. I have a B.Sc. in aeronautical engineering and over 6 years of experience as an engineering consultant in the aerospace sector. The latter statement is not relevant in any way whatsoever to my investment style, but I thought to add it for self-indulgent purposes. I have a contrarian investment style, highly risky, and often dealing with illiquid options. How illiquid? Well, you can land a Jumbo on the spread and still have clearance for take-off. From time to time, I buy shares, mostly to not be categorized as a degen by my fellow investor friends, therefore the 50%-50% allocation. My timeframe tends to be between 3-24 months.I like stocks that have experienced a recent sell-off due to non-recurrent events, particularly when insiders are buying shares at the new lower price. This is how I often screen through thousands of stocks, mainly in the US, although I may own shares in banana republics. I use fundamental analysis to check the health of companies that pass through my screening process, their leverage, and then compare their financial ratios with the sector, and industry median and average. I also do professional background checks of each insider who purchased shares after the recent sell-off. I use technical analysis to optimize the entry and exit points of my positions. I mainly use multicolor lines for support and resistance levels on weekly charts. From time to time I draw trend lines, taken for granted, in multicolor patterns. Note: I tried to keep my introduction as real, and authentic as possible. I dislike empty suits, high-level BS, deep-level BS, unnecessary jargon, and self-indulgent, third-person written introductions with an air of superiority.Thanks for reading my introduction!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MVST Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MVST

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MVST
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News