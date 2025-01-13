MGM Resorts: Ready To Roll The Dice On A Market Leader And Cashflow Generator

Albert Anthony profile picture
Albert Anthony
1.15K Followers
(14min)

Summary

  • Starting coverage of MGM Resorts today, I am calling it a buy, driven by its top market share and steady trend of positive cashflow.
  • Although the macro outlook for Las Vegas is mixed for 2025, MGM has been growing in Asia and has a diversified US portfolio beyond Vegas.
  • The stock is not a dividend payer, but it is trading below its moving average and at an undervaluation to peers.
  • Fitch maintains a "BB-", slightly below investment-grade rating.

Bellagio and Caesars Palace

santirf/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Sector Focus: Consumer Discretionary

With several months before the peak summer travel season heats up, and its next earnings call over a month away in early February, today's article covers a consumer discretionary stock whose

This article was written by

Albert Anthony profile picture
Albert Anthony
1.15K Followers
Albert Anthony is the pen name / stage name of markets analyst, contributor & host of The Future Investor, on the global investor platform Seeking Alpha, where he has covered over +200 companies, provides general markets commentary, and rates stocks in multiple sectors, while having grown a fan base of over +1K followers since 2023. Going beyond the investor platform, he is also a hobby investor of his own home-based fund called The Future Investor Fund, and talks investor topics on his Future Investor Channel on YouTube reaching a global audience, as a contributor for Investing.com, and also via his social media channels on Twitter (X), LinkedIN, and Facebook. In 2025, Albert Anthony plans to launch a new book on Amazon called The Future Investor: Growing a Diversified Portfolio, and will talk about unlocking future value in stocks and mutual funds, with a goal of spreading financial education to +1 million people globally via the scale & capability of e-commerce platforms like Amazon. The author grew up in a Croatian American household in the New York City area, and completed education degrees & certificates from Drew University, Corporate Finance Institute, Microsoft, CompTIA, and UVA Darden School of Business. In recent years, he frequently attends business, innovation, & startup conferences and panel discussions in the US and Europe, spanning the globe from Austin Texas to his ancestral Croatia in southern Europe, where he has appeared in or written for several regional media and also played an extra for casting agencies in several European film & TV productions. In 2024, he also became a member of the Croatian Association of Economists (HDE). His experience in the private sector includes spending years as a management & information systems analyst at large companies, including the IT department of a top 10 financial firm in the US. Albert Anthony is a brand of Albert Anthony & Company, an independent sole proprietorship & trade name registered in Travis County, State of Texas, USA._________________________________________*Disclaimer: The author and Albert Anthony & Company are not registered financial advisors or broker-dealers, and do not provide personalized financial advice but general market commentary and personal opinion based on publicly-available research sources and data. The author does not promote or sell financial products or services, nor receives compensation from any company for rating them. The author does not hold a material position in any stock at the time of rating such stock, unless otherwise disclosed. The author does not warrant or guarantee specific performance of any stock he covers, and the investor is expected to conduct their own due diligence before assuming risk.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MGM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MGM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MGM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News