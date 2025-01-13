Samsung: Now In Deep Value Territory
Summary
- Samsung Electronics faced significant challenges in 2024, including poor execution in the HBM market, increased DRAM competition, and political turmoil in Korea.
- Despite these issues, Samsung's valuation has reached deep value territory, presenting a buying opportunity for a high-quality business with $66 billion in net cash.
- Management's rare apology and Jensen Huang's support indicate potential for recovery, especially if Samsung secures HBM supply to Nvidia.
- The main risks include continued HBM struggles and Chinese competition in the DRAM market, but the long-term outlook remains optimistic.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.