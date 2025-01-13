Edison International: The Market May Be Overestimating The Risk From The LA Fires

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
Investing Group Leader
(25min)

Summary

  • Edison International, a major electric utility in Southern California, is one of the major suppliers of electricity to the disaster-ravaged Los Angeles area.
  • The market has sold off the company's stock in the recent days, sending it down to levels last seen in October of 2023.
  • However, the largest of the fires are not in Edison International's service territory, reducing the risk that the company will actually suffer long term damage from this event.
  • The company's fire mitigation program further reduces the risk, as there have been no accusations that the company bears any legal liability for the fires.
  • The company's balance sheet is weaker than its peers, but EIX stock's valuation is attractive right now and it might be worth it for someone willing to speculate.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Energy Profits in Dividends get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Teamwork, electrical engineer and inspection in power station with people for electricity transmission and tower check. Engineering, back and collaboration for energy distribution or mockup in field

Sean Anthony Eddy

Edison International Overview

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) is a regulated electric utility that primarily serves Southern California:

Edison International’s website provides the following description of its primary business unit, Southern California Edison:

Edison International’s subsidiary, Southern California Edison, is

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. In addition, all subscribers can read any of my work without a subscription to Seeking Alpha Premium!

We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!


This article was written by

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
15.44K Followers

Power Hedge has been covering both traditional and renewable energy since 2010. He targets primarily international companies of all sizes that hold a competitive advantage and pay dividends with strong yields.

He is the leader of the investing group Energy Profits in Dividends where he focuses on generating income through energy stocks and CEFs while managing risk through options. He also provides micro and macro-analysis of both domestic and international energy companie. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About EIX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EIX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EIX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News