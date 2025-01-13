Over the past decade, we have seen a massive shift in the movie and TV industry. It intensified during the pandemic outbreak, paving the way for the continued expansion of streaming services. Netflix, Inc. (
Netflix: A Show Of Success, But Wait For The Dip
Summary
- Netflix remains the dominant force in streaming, with impressive subscriber growth and high daily engagement, despite mixed views on content quality.
- The company's strategic entry into new niches like sports and its strong liquidity position support potential market expansion and experimentation.
- Technical indicators suggest weak momentum and potential overvaluation, so I am advising caution and a hold recommendation until a price dip to $820.
- Netflix's solid financial performance and strategic initiatives indicate long-term potential, but investors should be wary of current price levels and market volatility.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NFLX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.