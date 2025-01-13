This is my 8th Catalyst (NASDAQ:CPRX) article following my most recent 07/2024 "Catalyst Pharmaceuticals: New Products In Proving Phase"("Proving Phase"). In this article I will provide an overview of Catalyst's current investment
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals: The Stars Align For Flagship FIRDAPSE
Summary
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals' investment merits are bolstered by a favorable settlement announced on 01/08/2025.
- CPRX generates income from three products, primarily FIRDAPSE for LEMS and FYCOMPA for epilepsy.
- Detailed revenue breakdown from Q3 2024 10-Q highlights FIRDAPSE as the main revenue driver.
- Recent acquisition of AGAMREE from SANTHERA in 07/2023 strengthens Catalyst's product portfolio.
