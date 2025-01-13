The prospects for at least one rate cut in 2025 dimmed thanks to a 'surprising' jobs report. The S&P 500 (SPX) declined 1.9% from the previous Friday's close to end the trading week ending on Friday, 10 January
S&P 500 Falls As 'Surprising' Jobs Report Reduces Chances For 2025 Rate Cuts
Summary
- The S&P 500 declined 1.9% from the previous Friday's close to end the trading week ending on Friday, 10 January 2025 at 5,827.04.
- Much of the reported net increase in new jobs is unusually concentrated within a particular and very narrow demographic.
- The CME Group's FedWatch Tool indicates the timing single rate cut it was expecting in 2025 changed from 7 May to 18 June.
Ironman is the alias of the blogger at Political Calculations, a site that develops, applies and presents both established and cutting edge theory to the topics of investing, business and economics. We should acknowledge that Ironman is either formerly or currently, and quite possibly, simultaneously employed as some kind of engineer, researcher, analyst, rocket scientist, editor and perhaps as a teacher of some kind or another. The scary thing is that's not even close to being a full list of Ironman's professions and we should potentially acknowledge that Ironman may or may not be one person. We'll leave it to our readers to sort out which Ironman might behind any of the posts that do appear here or comments that appear elsewhere on the web!
