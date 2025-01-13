IBIT: Income Strategy, 15% Annualized Yield From Bitcoin Options
Summary
- The iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) offers a traditional ETF wrapper for Bitcoin, allowing investors to generate consistent income through covered calls due to its high implied volatility.
- Selling IBIT covered calls can yield high premiums, with a rolling strategy ensuring continuous income and mitigating risks from Bitcoin's volatility.
- Combining covered calls with put selling can further enhance returns, leveraging both upside and downside market movements while managing risk.
- IBIT's high IV and Bitcoin's long-term potential make this strategy appealing for those comfortable with volatility and seeking income from their IBIT holdings.
