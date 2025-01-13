PureCycle Technologies: On The Brink Of Something Incredible

Summary

  • PureCycle Technologies, leveraging proprietary technology licensed from Procter & Gamble, converts polypropylene waste into ultra-pure recycled resin, positioning itself as a leader in the nascent plastics recycling industry.
  • Despite high volatility and significant risks, including operational delays and financial constraints, PCT's innovative approach and strong leadership offer substantial growth potential and environmental benefits.
  • The company has made strategic partnerships and agreements with major brands like Nestlé and L'Oréal and aims to ramp up production significantly by 2027.
  • With a current stock pullback, PureCycle presents a reasonable risk/reward profile, making it a buy, with potential for a strong buy upon further positive developments and revenue generation.

Plastic granules are poured from the hand.

aydinmutlu/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Headquartered in Orlando, FL, and founded in 2015, PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT) is in the business of plastics recycling. They have commercialized a technology to convert polypropylene (PP) waste—designated as number 5 plastic—into a sustainable product, what they

I have been investing in the stock market since I was 17 years old, and over the 25+ years since I have learned the joy of compounding, the value of dividend reinvesting, and the principle that patient investing through good times and bad brings the greatest rewards. I believe the key to creating wealth is the slow accumulation of high quality assets, and the key to enjoying the process of investing is to mix this steady approach with some high risk/high reward opportunities, underappreciated turnaround plays, and transformative technologies. I invest with integrity, only putting my money into companies and industries that aim to make the world a better place.I would consider myself an amateur investor, entirely self-taught with no formal education in investing or business, but smart at figuring out who is worth listening to. I read widely and embrace the notion that my own growth comes from learning from others. In my other life, I teach at the college/university level. I have a PhD from Brunel University and am an accomplished academic writer and editor.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PCT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

